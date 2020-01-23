Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

