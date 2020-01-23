Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 955,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

