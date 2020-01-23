Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,611 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,001 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,870,000 after purchasing an additional 401,756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 196,724 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,540,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

