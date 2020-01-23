Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.92 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

