Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $991,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

