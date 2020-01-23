Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $13.85 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 4.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

BR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.53. 727,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.