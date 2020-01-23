Lucia Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

MA stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $196.60 and a 52 week high of $326.79. The company has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.39 and a 200 day moving average of $282.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

