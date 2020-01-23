Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 668 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after buying an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 174.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,170,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. 3,490,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

