Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.50. 2,113,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

