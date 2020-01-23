Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,776. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.