Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 14,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,310. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.