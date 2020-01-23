Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 10,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,827. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,741. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

