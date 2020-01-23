Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

