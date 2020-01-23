Loveless Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6,509.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

