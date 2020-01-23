Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 56,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $69.76 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

