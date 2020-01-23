Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,180 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.85. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

