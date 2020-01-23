Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,630 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 59,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

NUV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,090. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.