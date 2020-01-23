Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,235 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $16.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.19. 12,045,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.11 and its 200 day moving average is $306.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

