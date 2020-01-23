Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

