Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 115 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $157.72 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

