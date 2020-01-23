Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $832,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after acquiring an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,210,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

