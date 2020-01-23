Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

