Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,380.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,261.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

