Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

