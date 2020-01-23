Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG opened at $2,000.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,022.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,963.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

