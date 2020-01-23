Longbow Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Longbow Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 38,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,833. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,462,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.