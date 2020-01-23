Logitech International’s (LOGI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 199,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,289 shares of company stock worth $9,213,880. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $191,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

