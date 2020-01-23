Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

