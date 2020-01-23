Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Livent stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 1,030,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.32. Livent has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Livent by 28.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

