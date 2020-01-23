Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $78,237.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19,182.38 or 2.27822917 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 182.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,678,144 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

