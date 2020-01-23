LINKA Price Tops $0.0078 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $70,304.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.05423374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026427 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128184 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011767 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.