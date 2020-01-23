Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Lilis Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:LLEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. Lilis Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.25.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

