Liberum Capital Increases HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 40

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of HSS stock opened at GBX 39.23 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.47. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
