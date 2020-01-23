Liberum Capital Increases HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 40

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HSS stock opened at GBX 39.23 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.47. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

