Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $64.98.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.