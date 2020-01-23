Liberty Oilfield Services Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Liberty Oilfield Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.