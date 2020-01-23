Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Liberated Syndication Inc (OTCMKTS:LSYN) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 14,241 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Get Liberated Syndication alerts:

In other Liberated Syndication news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $27,216.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 97,605 shares of company stock valued at $314,532.

Liberated Syndication Inc, through its subsidiary, Webmayhem Inc, provides podcast hosting services in the United States. The company offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for producers of podcasting content; LibsynPRO service, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; mobile apps for podcasts; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast shows a custom App and a podcast Website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberated Syndication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberated Syndication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.