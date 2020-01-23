LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.84. LG Display shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 166,288 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,261,470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

