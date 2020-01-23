Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.80.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $309.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $315.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

