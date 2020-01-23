Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 476,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,413,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $153.26 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.