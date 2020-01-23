Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $58,567,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 539.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 415,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of ASH opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

