Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

WY opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -144.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

