Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,149 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in Centene by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,158,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,739,000 after purchasing an additional 456,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

