Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

