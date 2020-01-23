Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 186,697 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,108,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3344 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

