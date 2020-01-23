Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 424,134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.