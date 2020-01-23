Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 342.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after acquiring an additional 458,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $86.55 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

