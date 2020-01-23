Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 469,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.