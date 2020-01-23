Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

