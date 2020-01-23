Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.45. Landec shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 7,326 shares.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $332.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.25, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

