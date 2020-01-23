Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. Lamden has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $27,003.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.